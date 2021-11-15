Viveka murder case: Ayyanna Patrudu seeks intervention of Amit Shah

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 November 2021 01:09 IST

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the case pertaining to the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, paternal uncle of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a video recorded message on Sunday, Mr. Patrudu alleged that administration in the State was going out of gear and it was high time that Mr. Amit Shah intervened in the matter.

Advertising

Advertising

He also sought that the Chief Minister should also come out with a statement on the murder as it involved his paternal uncle.

‘Book Vijaya Sai’

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu also expressed suspicion on the involvement of Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy in the case as he had labelled the death as a ‘heart attack’ on the day of the murder though there was no confirmation by a doctor. Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu sought that a case should be booked against Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy also.