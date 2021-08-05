Viveka muder case: key witness produced in court, remanded

KADAPA

05 August 2021 01:03 IST

Sunil Yadav, a key witness who is facing charges in the sensational Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, was produced in Pulivendula magistrate’s court by the CBI police on Wednesday.

Mr. Yadav was arrested late on Monday night in Goa and his parents were picked up from Karnataka, as the family stayed off the police radar after the CBI grilled him for many days. He had even approached the High Court seeking protection from arrest by CBI officials and citing harassment, for which the latter filed a counter.

Advertising

Advertising

As the court sent Sunil Yadav to remand for 14 days, he was shifted to the Kadapa central prison.