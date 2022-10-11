 Viveka case: Police refute approver’s charge on gunmen replacement

The Hindu Bureau KADAPA
October 11, 2022 20:19 IST

The police department has denied the allegations made by Dastagiri, the driver-turned-approver in the sensational case involving the murder of former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Mr. Dastagiri had alleged that the department had changed his gunmen for no reason and that he perceives threat with change of guards regularly. Speaking to the media recently, he said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would be held responsible for any threat to his life.

Responding to the allegation, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan clarified that the change was necessitated by the ‘inaction’ on part of the gunmen on duty, when Dastagiri was involved in a physical clash in May this year. It may be recalled that Dastagiri had visited Tondur police station on May 29 in support of his younger brother Mastan Vali, following a complaint made by one Pedda Gopal on the latter. Both the parties had filed cases against each other and both allegedly resorted to physical attack. . It was at that time that the gunmen were found to have not reacted on time to guard Dastagiri.

“Change of gunmen is a routine step taken up in view of the safety of such persons. Dastagiri’s allegations are untrue and appropriate action would be initiated against those spreading false information against the department”, Mr. Anburajan warned, adding that departmental action would be taken against the gunmen protecting Dastagiri, if they were found guilty of graft or negligence.

