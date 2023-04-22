ADVERTISEMENT

Viveka case: MLC refutes TDP allegations on Jagan, Bharathi Reddy

April 22, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

Naidu resorting to unfair politics unable to digest the popularity of Jagan, says Sunitha

The Hindu Bureau

The allegations levelled by the TDP spokesperson Pattabhi Ram on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Y.S. Bharathi Reddy in connection with the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy were baseless and politically motivated, said YSR Congress Party MLC Pothula Sunitha.

At a press conference at the party central office at Tadepalli on Saturday, she reacted to the allegations made by Mr. Pattabhi at a press meet earlier in the day against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Ms. Bharathi Reddy in the murder case, and his demand that they should be called for questioning by the CBI.

Ms. Sunitha said that Mr. Pattabhi was a paid artist and was speaking against the Chief Minister and his family members after taking money from TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu. Later, the same news was being propagated through their supporting media organisations, she alleged. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu was resorting to unfair means unable to digest the popularity of Mr. Jagan Reddy among the public due to his welfare schemes and good governance, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US