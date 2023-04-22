Viveka case: MLC refutes TDP allegations on Jagan, Bharathi Reddy

April 22, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

The allegations levelled by the TDP spokesperson Pattabhi Ram on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Y.S. Bharathi Reddy in connection with the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy were baseless and politically motivated, said YSR Congress Party MLC Pothula Sunitha.

At a press conference at the party central office at Tadepalli on Saturday, she reacted to the allegations made by Mr. Pattabhi at a press meet earlier in the day against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Ms. Bharathi Reddy in the murder case, and his demand that they should be called for questioning by the CBI.

Ms. Sunitha said that Mr. Pattabhi was a paid artist and was speaking against the Chief Minister and his family members after taking money from TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu. Later, the same news was being propagated through their supporting media organisations, she alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu was resorting to unfair means unable to digest the popularity of Mr. Jagan Reddy among the public due to his welfare schemes and good governance, she said.