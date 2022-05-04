Viveka case: HC hears Sunitha’s implead petition

Matter posted to May 6 for further hearing

A single-judge bench of the High Court (HC) comprising Justice B. Krishna Mohan on Wednesday heard the arguments made on behalf of Sunitha, daughter of slain former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, in the petition filed by her for impleading in the bail plea of D. Siva Shankar Reddy, one of the accused in the sensational murder case, and posted the matter to May 6.

Ms. Sunitha was present in the court when the appeal for impleading her was made by her advocate, who insisted that as the daughter of the MP, she had every right to be heard before a decision was taken on the bail applications moved by the accused.

The arguments for giving bail to Siva Shankar Reddy and two others — Y. Sunil Yadav and G. Uma Sankar Reddy — have already been completed.

It may be noted that the High Court had ordered the CBI to take over the investigation from a Special Investigation Team constituted by the State police in March 2020, almost a year after Vivekananda Reddy was hacked to death at his residence in Pulivendula.

The probe had since taken many twists and turns, including the allegation that an Additional SP of CBI was intimidating one of the accused as part of his attempts to implicate some politicians in the case.