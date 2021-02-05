Vivek Yadav takes over as Collector

Vivek Yadav, an IAS officer of the 2008 batch, took over as Collector and District Magistrate of Guntur on Thursday. Mr. Yadav was greeted by Joint Collector (revenue), A.S. Dinesh Kumar, Joint Collector, District Revenue Officer Chandrasekhara Reddy and Administrative Officer Mallikarjuna Rao.

In an informal chat with the media, Mr. Vivek Yadav said that his priority would now be to ensure a free and fair poll in the gram panchayat elections.

Later, the Collector held a meeting with nodal officers and reviewed the work done by different teams like manpower management, training, team and transport management, logistics and material management, model code of conduct, call centre and district resource and reporting team, law and order.

The Collector directed the officials to ensure that model code of conduct was implemented strictly. The elections would be held on February 9, 13, 17 and 21.