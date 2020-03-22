Vivacious Vijayawada turns vacuous, almost

“Cancel your journeys if not urgent, and please stay back in your homes. Do not move in public places and maintain self isolation to prevent the spread of dreaded Coronavirus. The virus spread in over 160 countries killed more than 11,000 persons.” This was the message being aired at bus and railway station in wake of the 14-hour Janata Curfew, being observed from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Following the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the medical officers, public remained indoors. Workers were seen sanitizing bus and railway stations, waiting halls, platforms, ticket counters, and other public places to kill the virus, if any.

Public places sans public

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), which transport 65 lakh passengers through 12,000 services cancelled many buses, and the Indian Railways too cancelled and regulated many trains due to the Janata Curfew. The busy Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), and the ever busy Vijayawada railway station were deserted. Platforms, foot over bridges and parking places were seen empty.

“We are returning to Guntur from Warangal. As our bus was delayed for about two hours, we got struck in PNBS. Our family is waiting for APSRTC emergency buses, if any, in the bus station,” said a passenger Ch. Kameshwara Rao.

Only a few passengers were seen in Nagarsol-Narsapur Express and in M.G.R. Chennai Central-Haldia Express trains, which passed through Vijayawada station on Sunday morning.

Stranded enroute

“I came from Hyderabad and I have to go to Vinukonda. There were no trains to reach my destination and I am waiting in the hall since morning,” sahred an intermediate student Sreshta.

A few stranded passengers were seen sleeping in the waiting halls. Police were seen urging the public not to move on roads and maintain self isolation. Autos, private travel buses and taxis were off the roads. Staff of the Indian Red Cross Society (ICRS) were appealing to the public to remain indoors to prevent the spread of the disease.

Empty and quiet

All the main roads including Benz Circle, M.G. Road (Bandar Road), Besant Road, and the Chennai and Hyderabad Highways were seen deserted. Junctions such as Kaleswara Rao Market, Police Control Room, Ibrahimpatnam Ring Road, Kummaripalem Centre, Lenin Centre, Pipula Road, Gandhi Nagar Centre and other places were deserted since morning.

The sight was similar situation in the bus and railway stations in Gudivada, Kaikalur, Bhimavaram, Nidadavole, Eluru, and other places and no passengers were seen on the platforms.

Provisional stores, meat shops, vegetable and fruit markets and other establishments downed shutters. Hotels, fast food centres and other eateries were closed due to Janata Curfew. However, medical shops, milk parlours and hospitals which come under essential services were functioning.

Only the duty-bound

Educational institutions, temples, shops, and other business establishments were closed. Police and fire personnel, doctors and sanitation workers the ones moving on roads and taking measures to prevent the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Residents were seen glued to televisions watching news on the alarming situation prevailing due to the dreaded virus.