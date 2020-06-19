Viva voce held online for SPMVV’s first NRI scholar

Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) conducted its online viva voce through video-conferencing for its first overseas student at the campus here on Friday.

Meenakshi Anipindi of Dallas, USA, registered as a Ph.D. scholar in the Department of Music and Fine Arts under the supervision of associate professor R.N.S. Saileswari, who participated in the viva voce as the external examiner.

A. Sri Vidya from Tamil Nadu Government Music College, Thiruvaiyaru conducted the exam via video-conferencing. T. Bharathi, Dean (Social Sciences) acted as the chairperson of the research committee, while P. Vijayalakshmi and T. Tripura Sundari, the Dean and Associate Dean of International Relations, head of Music department Dwaram Lakshmi, Board of Studies (BoS) chair K. Saraswathi Vasudev and other scholars from India and abroad participated online in the process.