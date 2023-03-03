‘Vitopia 2023’ to begin on VIT-AP campus today

March 03, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

VIT-AP University will begin its annual sports and cultural festival, titled Vitopia-2023, on its campus in Amaravati on Saturday. Cultural events of the two-day event include singing concert, tribal dance, stand-up comedy and a theme-based fashion show. The list of guests include ace badminton player P.V. Sindhu, music director Devi Sri Prasad, music composer and singer Sunil Kashyap, Telugu film actor Payal Rajput, film director Bobby Kolli and stand-up comedians Rajasekhar Mamidanna and Aakash Gupta. ADVERTISEMENT

