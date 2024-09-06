VIT University donates ₹1.57 crore for A.P. flood victims

Chancellor of VIT University G. Viswanathan and vice-president of the institution Sankar Viswanathan on Friday presented a cheque of ₹1,57,50,000 to the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as support to the people affected by the recent floods in the State, at the Collectorate.

A statement issued by the University said that a total amount of ₹1.5 crore was contributed by the VIT University, while the remaining ₹7.5 lakh was voluntarily donated by the faculty, staff and students of the university. Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy and registrar M. Jagadish Chandra were also present.

