GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VIT University donates ₹1.57 crore for A.P. flood victims

Published - September 06, 2024 06:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
VIT University Chancellor G. Viswanathan and vice-president Sankar Viswanathan presenting a cheque to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada on Friday.

VIT University Chancellor G. Viswanathan and vice-president Sankar Viswanathan presenting a cheque to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada on Friday.

Chancellor of VIT University G. Viswanathan and vice-president of the institution Sankar Viswanathan on Friday presented a cheque of ₹1,57,50,000 to the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as support to the people affected by the recent floods in the State, at the Collectorate.

A statement issued by the University said that a total amount of ₹1.5 crore was contributed by the VIT University, while the remaining ₹7.5 lakh was voluntarily donated by the faculty, staff and students of the university. Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy and registrar M. Jagadish Chandra were also present.

Published - September 06, 2024 06:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.