VIT-AP varsity felicitates ‘unsung heroes’ on Republic Day

January 26, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Cash awards given away to personnel from RTC, police and fire services

P. Sujatha Varma

In keeping with tradition, VIT-AP University felicitated 17 unsung heroes and gave them cash awards this Republic Day.

The recipients of this year’s awards included five drivers from the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), two of them were honoured posthumously, a conductor and six Fire Services personnel.

Special Secretary, Department of IT, Electronics and Communications, B. Sundar Balakrishna lauded the gesture of the university management in recognising the selfless services to humanity by people in various departments.

Speaking after unfurling the national flag, he elaborated on the Constitutional and moral values and urged the need for the present generation to imbibe these values. “There is no greater service than service to humanity,” he emphasised.

The university presented Life-Saving awards to six RTC employees. For RTC drivers the late B. Chenchu Krishnaiah and P. Rajagopal, their wives B. Sobha and G. Nirmala Devi respectively received the reward of ₹25,000 each. The remaining three drivers, V. Ramesh Naik, A. Kristappa and M. Subba Rao, and conductor B. Prasad received ₹20,000 each.

Fire services personnel S. Chalapathi, K.V.L.N. Pavan Kumar, B. William, V. Madhusudhana Rao, K. Chakravarthy and Kancherla Venkata Ratnam were awarded for their commendable rescue services and given ₹20,000 each.

Life-Saving awards (₹20,000 each) were also given to five police personnel: sub-inspector G. Rajesh, constables D. Raja Venkateswarlu and Y.V.V. Nagaraju, head constable D. Vara Prasad and Armed Reserve sub-inspector T. Appala Swamy.

Senior Consultant, Real Time Governance System (RTGS) Sandeep Sinha, the university Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy, Registrar Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Student Welfare Deputy Director Anupama Namburu, the family members of the awardees, faculty and students were present on the occasion.

