VIT-AP University students bag karate medals

Vatanesh Sharma and John Samuel, second and third year B. Tech students respectively from VIT-AP University, bagged silver medals in the ‘Kata’ event of Black Belt and Orange Belt categories respectively, at the National-level Invitational South Indian Karate Championship, held in Visakhapatnam on October 8. Another student Sai Ganesh won a bronze medal.

Vice-Chancellor of the university S.V. Kota Reddy complimented the winners and said the institution was proud of their accomplishments.