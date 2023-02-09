VIT-AP University inks pact with State University of New York on Data Science programme

February 09, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

School of Advanced Sciences of VIT-AP University, Amaravati, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State University of New York (SUNY), Binghamton, US on a Data Science programme to facilitate various academic pathways for its students to the System Science programme at SUNY.

The University Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy informed that the School of Advanced Sciences (SAS) at the institute currently offers B.Sc-M.Sc. dual degree and M.Sc programme in Data Science and said the collaboration would enhance opportunities for students of VIT-AP and other wings of the University. He said the VIT-AP University was committed to establishing Centres of Excellence in various subjects of SAS, which included Data Science, Physics, Chemistry, Applied Mathematics and Statistics, among others.

Professor of Computer Science and Vice Provost of International Education and Global Affairs, SUNY, Binghamton, Madhusudhan Govindaraju, Dr. S. V. Kota Reddy, Registrar M. Jagadish Chandra and Dean of the School of Advanced Sciences Santanu Mandal signed the agreement.

The partnership will facilitate the VIT-AP students studying one semester or one year at SUNY and enhance their skills with the help of expert professors and faculty members of that University. The MoU will also facilitate research collaborations between faculty members of VIT-AP University and SUNY, besides paving the way for knowledge partnership and organising guest lectures, workshops, symposiums, seminars, and International conferences in the current fields of advanced sciences.