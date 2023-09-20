ADVERTISEMENT

VIT-AP University inks pact with Pi Datacenters to facilitate capacity-building initiatives

September 20, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The MoU aims to promote exchange of technical expertise and operational best practices in data centre management and security that ensues top-tier performance, reliability and data protection

P. Sujatha Varma

The VIT-AP University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pi Datacenters to facilitate awareness and capacity-building programmes, besides promoting exchange of technical expertise and operational best practices in data centre management and security that ensues top-tier performance, reliability and data protection.

The partnership envisages a series of seminars, workshops, student internships and faculty training. The MoU was signed recently during the opening ceremony of the company’s new headquarters in Hyderabad’s financial district, between founder and CEO of Pi Datacenters Kalyan Muppaneni and VIT-AP University Vice-Chancellor S. V. Kota Reddy.

Pi Datacenters has India’s first greenfield and world’s fourth largest uptime tier-IV certified hyperscale data centre, with locations in Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Kochi among others.

Dr. Kota Reddy said VIT-AP university offers a conducive environment to students, with a focus on computer science specialities. The collaboration will give a boost to programmes offered at VIT-AP such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, cyber security, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain technology and data analytics.

Principal Secretary, Information Technology Electronics and Communications and Department of Industry and Commerce, Telangana, Jayesh Ranjan, U.S. Consulate General (Acting), Hyderabad, Rebekah Drame, British Deputy High Commissioner for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Gareth Wynn Owen and Director of IIEC in VIT-AP University Ameet Chavan were present at the programme.  

