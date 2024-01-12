VIT-AP University inks pact to establish prosthetics and orthotics centre

January 12, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The VIT-AP Technology Business Incubation Foundation (VTBIF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Buimerc India Foundation (BIF) to establish a Centre for Prosthetics and Orthotics for Humans and Animals (POHA) at the VIT-AP University campus.

The copies of the MoU were exchanged between president of the Buimerc India Foundation R Balachandran and Director of VTBIF B. Nagarjuna. As part of the collaboration, the Buimerc India Foundation has committed to funding ₹52 lakh towards a research project titled “Design, Development & Fabrication of SSW Criteria-Based Trans-Tibial/Trans-Femoral Regenerative Effort Assistive Prosthesis for Youth/Elderly”. The project, to be conducted at the POHA Research Centre, aims to develop a low-cost pneumatic controlled biomimetic articulated passive prosthetic spring-loaded system for early and late swing and stance control knee, along with a regenerative effort assistive foot assembly.

At the MoU-signing meeting, Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy explained through a presentation about the contributions made by the university to the field of technology and societal-driven research.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Balachandran spoke about BIF’s dedication to societal upliftment and empowerment through projects that aim to reintegrate underprivileged and economically challenged amputees into their regular work routines.

The project will be led by Dr. P S Rama Sreekanth and Dr. Kota Reddy, contributing to advancements in prosthetics technology.

BIF’s trustee Sabita Balachandran, Registrar of VIT-AP M. Jagadish Chandra, Director IIEC Ameet Chavan, Director RAAC P. S. Rama Sreekanth, Dean SMEC Pankaj Tambe, Mr. Sai Kiran and a host of others were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.