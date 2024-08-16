VIT-AP University honours nine ‘unsung heroes’ on Independence Day

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)-Andhra Pradesh felicitated nine ‘unsung heroes’ during the 78th Independence Day celebrations on the campus on August 15 (Thursday).

Vice-president of Dell Technologies, Bengaluru, Elavarasu Krishnan, honoured two employees of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), five municipal workers and two medical staff. Each was presented with a memento and a cash reward of ₹25,000.

Mr. Krishnan complimented the university management for honouring the unsung heroes from different fields.

University Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy elaborated on the various social responsibility initiatives undertaken by the institution.

Persons who were felicitated on the occasion include Inspector Gautam Kumar B. and constable N. Swamy of the NDRF, 10th Battalion; Narasala Keshava Rao, Ganta Radhakrishna, Ganduri Srinivasa Rao, Keshanapalli Jeevaratnam and Seeram Shetty Sridhar, all workers of Guntur Municipal Corporation; and P. Bhagyalakshmi, ANM from Sangam Jagarlamudi Primary Health Centre and D. Sumant Kumari, ANM from Peddakakani Primary Health Centre.

Besides, 31 housekeeping staff members and 10 security personnel of the VIT-AP University were also honoured in recognition of their diligent efforts in maintaining cleanliness and security on the campus.

University Registrar M. Jagadish Chandra, Student Welfare Deputy Director S.K. Khadeer Pasha, faculty, staff and students took part in the Independent Day celebrations.

