GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VIT-AP University honours nine ‘unsung heroes’ on Independence Day

Two employees of NDRF, five municipal workers and two medical staff felicitated, apart from 31 housekeeping staff and 10 security personnel of the VIT-AP

Published - August 16, 2024 08:33 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
The NDRF personnel, municipal workers and ANMs who were felicitated at VIT-AP University at Inavolu in Guntur district on Thursday.

The NDRF personnel, municipal workers and ANMs who were felicitated at VIT-AP University at Inavolu in Guntur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)-Andhra Pradesh felicitated nine ‘unsung heroes’ during the 78th Independence Day celebrations on the campus on August 15 (Thursday).

Vice-president of Dell Technologies, Bengaluru, Elavarasu Krishnan, honoured two employees of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), five municipal workers and two medical staff. Each was presented with a memento and a cash reward of ₹25,000.

Mr. Krishnan complimented the university management for honouring the unsung heroes from different fields.

University Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy elaborated on the various social responsibility initiatives undertaken by the institution.

Persons who were felicitated on the occasion include Inspector Gautam Kumar B. and constable N. Swamy of the NDRF, 10th Battalion; Narasala Keshava Rao, Ganta Radhakrishna, Ganduri Srinivasa Rao, Keshanapalli Jeevaratnam and Seeram Shetty Sridhar, all workers of Guntur Municipal Corporation; and P. Bhagyalakshmi, ANM from Sangam Jagarlamudi Primary Health Centre and D. Sumant Kumari, ANM from Peddakakani Primary Health Centre.

Besides, 31 housekeeping staff members and 10 security personnel of the VIT-AP University were also honoured in recognition of their diligent efforts in maintaining cleanliness and security on the campus.

University Registrar M. Jagadish Chandra, Student Welfare Deputy Director S.K. Khadeer Pasha, faculty, staff and students took part in the Independent Day celebrations.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.