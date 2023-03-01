HamberMenu
VIT-AP University celebrates National Science Day

March 01, 2023 03:50 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman of Cyient, addressing the students of VIT-AP on National Science Day on Tuesday. Photo: Handout

Founder Chairman and board member of Cyient, B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, said innovation and invention are key to research. “It creates new interests and hones one’s problem-solving skills,” he emphasised at a programme organised at VIT-AP University as part of National Science Day celebrations.

Addressing students at the programme, organised by the School of Advanced Sciences and Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneur Cell of the University on Tuesday, Dr. Mohan Reddy urged students to develop a scientific temper and think out of the box.

To commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Prof. C.V. Raman in 1928, the university organised an exhibition in the central block building. Around 400 students and teachers from 16 different educational institutions of 16 States in the country participated in the event. Besides, a book fair was also organised, highlighting the importance of Science Day.

Vice-president and head of the chemistry wing in Dr. Reddy’s Labs B. Rakeshwar and New Jersey-based leadership coach and adjunct professor Satish Rajamani were also present.

University Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy said research is an effective tool to understand the complexities of the existing problems and said governments should allocate more funds for research.

Stating that India was in fifth place in terms of publications and patents, he said countries like China and the US were ahead of our country.

Registrar, VIT-AP University M. Jagdish Chandra, Dean, School of Advanced Sciences Shantanu Mandal, Professor, School of Advanced Sciences S. Srinivas and Director of Innovation, Incubation, Entrepreneur Cell in the university Amit Chavan participated in the programme.

