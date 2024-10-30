GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VIT-AP University bags Bharat Blockchain Academic Excellence Award- 2024

Published - October 30, 2024 06:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Award presented to the university at Bharat Blockchain Yatra Grand Finale 2024, organised by Information Data Systems and All-India Council for Technical Education

VIT-AP University has bagged the Bharat Blockchain Academic Excellence Award-2024. The recognition was bestowed at Bharat Blockchain Yatra Grand Finale 2024, organised by Information Data Systems (IDS) and All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), with the support of the National Education Technology Forum and the Anuvadini AI initiative of the Ministry of Education. The award function was held in New Delhi on October 24.

“This award acknowledges our significant contribution to Blockchain education, research and innovation. It reflects our commitment to advancing Blockchain education and research,” said the University vice-chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy, adding that the institution was looking forward to continuing its journey in pioneering innovative solutions that benefit society.

The VIT-AP University has also been presented with a land parcel in the Polyversity Metaverse. The vice-chancellor received the document of the official allocation, which will enable the university to establish a virtual campus and offer students a uniquely immersive learning experience and facilitate seamless virtual interaction with peers across different geographic spaces.

The allocation of this virtual land is part of a collaborative effort led by Information Data Systems (IDS), which has set up a Blockchain Centre of Excellence under Bharat Blockchain University-Industry Cluster.

Dr. Reddy said VIT-AP’s virtual campus would enable students to explore digital learning spaces and engage with cutting-edge tools and resources through the metaverse as part of its mission to foster innovative blockchain education.

He thanked global vice-president of Blockchain Vorugandi Aravind and Head of the Business Strategy and Partnerships, IDS Y. Sunil Subrahmanyam for establishing the Centre of Excellence in Blockchain at VIT-AP University.

Professor in the School of Computer Science and Engineering, VIT-AP University Prabha Selvaraj was also present.

October 30, 2024

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / universities and colleges

