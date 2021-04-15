VIT-AP to train students for Civil Services exams

Inks pact with AKS IAS Academy

The VIT-AP University has signed an MoU with AKS IAS Academy to help students who are interested in cracking the Civil Services examinations, prepare well and make them ready for Civil Service and other allied positions by the time they graduate from the institution. The agreement was signed at the University’s administrative office in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Dual degree

University Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy said the collaboration will benefit students who were looking for a career-based graduation programme. “Along with a dual degree of BA and MA in Public Services, students would now be also trained in IAS preparation,” he said.

AKS IAS Academy CEO Shashank said the Academy was founded with the vision of establishing a bench-mark institution to achieve excellence in one of the toughest competitive exams in the country, the Civil Services exam.

The collaboration would help the aspiring students to start early. “The strong academic base provided by the VIT-AP complemented by the AKS Academy guidance for this innovative Dual Degree of BA and MA in Public Services plus IAS programme would guarantee an enriching and fruitful learning experience to the aspirants,” he said.

University Registrar C.L.V Sivakumar, Dean incharge, VIT-AP School of Social Sciences and Humanities Susmitha Shyamsundar, and AKS IAS Academy director, Sudha were present.