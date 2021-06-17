VIT-AP to set up centre of excellence in law

The VIT-AP School of Law (VSL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alpha Partners, NCR of Delhi.

The university Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy said as part of the collaboration, a Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security and Law and a few more centres of excellence would be created to encourage research and practical application of law by the future legal professionals.

He said the collaboration would help students hone their skills in the areas of corporate law, commercial law, real estate law, transaction services law, regulatory services law, dispute resolution, intellectual property law, labour and employment laws and compliance and regulatory laws.

Founder and managing partner of Alpha Partners Akshat Pandey said the partnership would promote academic research, capacity-building and academic collaborative activities besides facilitating internships and placements for students.

Senior consultant, Alpha Partners Arvind Moorchung, VIT-AP registrar C.L.V. Sivakumar, dean, VIT-AP School of Law Benerji Chakka, faculty and students were present at the event conducted in virtual mode.