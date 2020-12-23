VIT-AP student bags plum job of ₹20 lakh per annum

4,503 students received multiple offers, says institute

Harsh Vardhan Kushwaha, a student pursuing B.Tech (Computer Science Engineering with specialisation in Networking and Security) at the VIT-AP campus, has landed a plum job at Commvault company with a pay package of ₹20 lakh per annum.

VIT conducts ‘common’ placements for all its campuses at Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal and Amaravati. Despite the pandemic, 7,403 students secured good jobs offered by 382 companies. The recruitment process was conducted in virtual mode this year and 4,503 students received multiple offers.

Founder and Chancellor of VIT G. Viswanathan said the very first batch of VIT-AP students who would graduate in May 2021, scored big in the placements, which began in July this year and will continue till May 2021. As of December 21, 413 students of VIT-AP first batch of graduates bagged jobs offered by 73 companies. Many of them have been offered a monthly pay of ₹10 lakh at the beginning of their careers.

Representatives of top firms like Amazon, Philips, Volvo, Bank of America, JP Morgan, Citibank, Barclays, Hewlett & Packard Enterprise, Honeywell, Robert Bosch, Shell, Tekion, Sabre, Akamai, Societe General, Nutanix, CommVault, Health Rx, ARM, Amadeus, Oyo, VMWare, Optum, Pharmeasy, Tata CliQ and Axis Bank came looking for young employees at the recruitment drive.

VIT-AP vice-president Sekar Viswanathan attributed the success of the placements of the very first batch to the high quality of students and faculty, a strong curriculum and industry-institute collaborations. “The novel concept of ‘engineering clinics’, whereby students from different disciplines execute industry-strength projects right from the first semester, has tremendously impressed industry executives,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy said to help students benefit from the placement opportunities, VIT-AP had incorporated into the final semester a ‘Cooperative Education Programme’ which gave students the opportunity to explore and refine their potential career path.

“The experience the students gain from this long internship period narrows the gap with the industry, builds valuable industry connections, broaden their perspectives and helps them acquire the skills and knowledge required to face the professional world. This co-op makes them strong contenders ready for their job role,” he explained.

Mr. Viswanathan thanked the recruiting companies for reposing faith in VIT-AP and recruiting in big numbers in the first year of campus placements.