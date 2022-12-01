VIT-AP School of Law inks pact with University of Birmingham for academic, research collaboration

December 01, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

The VIT- AP School of Law (VSL) of the VIT-AP University, on December 1 (Thursday), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom. VIT-AP Vice-Chancellor S. V. Kota Reddy and Head of the Global Engagement of the University of Birmingham Paul McConnel signed the agreement

VIT-AP University Vice-Chancellor Dr. S. V. Kota Reddy, after signing the MoU, said students of VIT-AP School of Law would get an opportunity to study one semester or for one year at the University of Birmingham. This would help them scale up their skills, he added.

The partnership would also facilitate VIT-AP students to apply and study their Master’s Degree courses at the University of Birmingham with a fee concession. Besides, it would provide scope for research collaborations between faculty members of the two institutions and to conduct regular joint programmes like guest lectures, workshops, symposiums, seminars and international conferences in the field of law.

Prof. McConnell said the two educational institutions said his University was open to more such collaborations with other disciplines of the VIT-AP University in future.

Dr. Reddy said the partnership would enhance the opportunities for students here. e said the University was committed to establishing Centres of Excellence in subjects of law, including International Law, Human Rights, Business and Commercial Laws, Intellectual Property Laws and new emerging technologies and laws to encourage clinical, research and practical application of law by the future legal professionals.

VIT-AP University Registrar Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Dean of School of Law Ch. Banerjee, faculty, staff and students of the University were present at the MoU signing ceremony.

