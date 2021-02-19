VIT-AP introduces scholarships for non-engineering courses

VIJAYAWADA

19 February 2021 01:32 IST

‘Students will get fee concessions from 50% to 100 %’

The VIT-AP University has introduced two new merit-based scholarships.

Vice-president of the University Sekar Viswanathan said the newly-introduced GV Merit Scholarship and Tmt. Rajeswari Ammal Merit Scholarship would support the students enrolled in undergraduate courses such as BBA, law, B. Com, B. Sc. and BA.

These scholarships are in addition to the existing CSR activity of the STARS programme, he said.

The GV Merit Scholarship would be given to the topper of any board examinations across the country, said the Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy, adding that the beneficiary students would get 100% scholarship for the entire undergraduate programme.

Registrar C.LV. Siva Kumar said a student who emerges district topper from any State across the country could be a beneficiary of the Tmt. Rajeswari Ammal merit scholarship.

Under this, a 50% concession would be given in tuition fee for the entire degree programme.

If the beneficiary happens to be a girl, she would get an additional 25% concession, making it a 75% scholarship, he said.

UG programmes

The university offers courses in BBA in general management and with specialisations such as business analytics, fintech and digital marketing. It also has courses in BA, LLB (hons.) and BBA. LLB (Hons.), dual degree programmes such as BA and MA in public services and B. Sc and M. Sc in data science and a unique B. Com programme.

The two merit scholarships can be availed by any student seeking admission in a non-engineering undergraduate course from the academic year 2021.

Apllication

The application process was started on Wednesday (February 17) and the last date for receipt of the application is May 31.

Students seeking more details can visit www.vitap.ac.in or send mails to admission@vitap.ac.in or call 7901091283, said R. Thahiya Afzal, Assistant Director, Admissions, VIT-AP University.