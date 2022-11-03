VIT-AP inks pact with two companies to promote innovation on campus

ADVERTISEMENT

VIT-AP University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IKP-PRIME (IKP Platform for Regional IP Management Ecosystem.

The university Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy and Chairman and CEO of IKP-Prime Deepanwita Chattopadhyay signed a copy of the partnership at the International Knowledge Millennium Conference (IKMC)-2022, in Hyderabad. The collaboration will focus on capacity-building, startup promotion, Intellectual Property (IP) commercialisation and incubation funding.

Mr. Kota Reddy said the partnership would pave the way for enhancing the outcomes in innovation and incubation space of the VIT-AP, as IKP had vast experience and a strong network in product development and promotion.

The university had also inked a pact with Plural Technology Private Limited (PTPL), an emerging leader in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Enterprise Software Service. The collaboration would result in initiation of PLM technology activities by providing training and placements to students from the mechanical school. They would also work on technology development and knowledge sharing in emerging areas, projects for faculty and students and joint events for promoting innovation and product development.

Mr. Kota Reddy and CEO of Plural Technology Sunil Savaram exchanged copies of the memorandum in the presence of the company’s Board of Director, Innovation and Strategy Varla Bhanu Prakash and VIT-AP Director- IIEC Ameet Chavan.