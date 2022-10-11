VIT-AP inks pact with Poland-based firm to promote innovation

ADVERTISEMENT

The VIT-AP Univeristy is collaborating with a Poland-based company IBS Global on technology product development. As part of the partnership, IBS Global will extend support to execute various programmes and events and promote innovation on the VIT-AP campus.

Vice-Chancellor of the University S.V. Kota Reddy said the incubation centre at the institution offered support to the startups established by students and faculty in the form of grants, encouraging them to develop and launch new products. “This collaboration with IBS will give us a platform to showcase and market these products,” he said.

V. Raman Teja from IBS Global said said the partnership would extend to the areas of entrepreneurial mentoring, product development, validation, technological and funding support.

Director, IIEC, VIT-AP Ameet Chavan said collaboration with ecosystem enablers like IBS would improve the success rate in the startup journey replete with challenges.