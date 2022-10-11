VIT-AP inks pact with Poland-based firm to promote innovation

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 11, 2022 20:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The VIT-AP Univeristy is collaborating with a Poland-based company IBS Global on technology product development. As part of the partnership, IBS Global will extend support to execute various programmes and events and promote innovation on the VIT-AP campus.

Vice-Chancellor of the University S.V. Kota Reddy said the incubation centre at the institution offered support to the startups established by students and faculty in the form of grants, encouraging them to develop and launch new products. “This collaboration with IBS will give us a platform to showcase and market these products,” he said.

V. Raman Teja from IBS Global said said the partnership would extend to the areas of entrepreneurial mentoring, product development, validation, technological and funding support.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Director, IIEC, VIT-AP Ameet Chavan said collaboration with ecosystem enablers like IBS would improve the success rate in the startup journey replete with challenges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app