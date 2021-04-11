VIT-AP inks pact with IICT, Hyderabad

VIJAYAWADA

11 April 2021 01:00 IST

The School of Advanced Sciences-VIT-AP on Saturday signed an MoU with Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad, a constituent laboratory for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi, to open new avenues for students and teachers for research in advanced thrust areas in science and technology.

Vice-Chancellor, VIT-AP S.V. Kota Reddy said the collaboration would bring forth project proposals in areas of mutual interest among faculty and students. The expertise and technical support that the collaboration will bring would be utilised to conduct Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs), national and international conferences, seminars, symposiums and workshops.

Director, CSIR-IICT S. Chandrasekhar, said this mutual understanding would encourage young men and women to take part in research activities as we guide them in their projects, dissertations, internships, senior design projects and the like. As a result of this collaboration, there would be more of socially-relevant scientific programmes. IICT would share knowledge through guest lectures and would also collaborate in areas like exhange of scientists, faculty and students, projects and other bilateral programmes. University Registrar C.L.V Sivakumar, and chief scientist, IICT, N.V. Satyanarayana were present.

