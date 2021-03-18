VIT-A.P. inks pact for digital marketing course

The VIT-A.P. School of Business (VSB) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Digital Scholar, a firm that offers education in digital marketing. The university Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy said the firm has expertise in marketing services and caters to sectors such as banking, hotels, manufacturing industries and educational institutions.

“With advancements in technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, marketers are better equipped to reach out to the consumers through digital devices,” he said. Dean, VIT School of Business S. Jeyavelu said the BBA course introduced with a specialisation in digital marketing is aimed at achieving all this and more.

“Our focus is on providing hands-on life skills to the students who pursue this course. They can opt for careers such as content managers and strategists, virtual reality developers and editors, SEO/SEM specialists, UX designer, e-mail marketing specialist, digital marketing managers and directors, analysts and AI specialists, he said.

Digital Scholar Founder Sorav Jain said he is excited about the collaboration with the University, adding that this learning experience would help the students hone their skills and give them an edge over others.

Co-founder Rishi Jain said digital technology is the way forward and students would benefit immensely from this collaboration. Director, Digital Scholar Meghana Jain , representatives of the university management, faculty and others were present. on the occasion.