VIT-AP honours unsung heroes

VIJAYAWADA

16 August 2021 00:20 IST

Personnel from RTC, Police, Fire Services feted on I-Day

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the management of VIT-AP felicitated 13 unsung heroes from different fields on Sunday.

They included drivers from the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Shaik Shafi and Md. Subhani, the latter was honoured posthumously.

Six rescue services awards were given to the AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services Management personnel and five other awards were given to the AP State Police department personnel for their selfless services.

The recipient of the awards from the Fire Department were Assistant District Fire Officer, Kakinada J. Ramanaiah, Leading Fireman P. Satheesh and Fireman P.V.V. Satyanarayana from the Jagannaikpur fire station in East Godavari district, driver-operator from the Kothavalasa fire station in Vizianagaram district S. Vara Prasad, driver-operator Ch. Ramesh Varma and fireman B. Ramakrishna from the Vizianagaram fire station.

From the Police Department, R. Vijaya Krishna Arjun from Kakinada, D. Venu from the Somasila police station in Nellore district and M. Kulayappa from Kadapa, D. U. Maheswara Rao and Ch. Yesuratnam from the 6th battalion, APSP, were honoured.

Founder and CEO, NADSOL Techno Labs, Haranath Anamala hoisted the national flag.

Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy said valour and courage should recognised because only then the younger generation would understand the significance of traits like selfless service and patriotism in its true sense.

University registrar C.L.V. Sivakumar, assistant director, student welfare, Anupama Namburu and others were present.