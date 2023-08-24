HamberMenu
VIT-AP establishes Centre of Excellence in blockchain

August 24, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

 Chancellor of VIT University G. Viwanathan on Wednesday inaugurated a Centre of Excellence in Blockchain, established by the University, in association with Information Data System (IDS).

The Vice-Chancellor thanked Aravind Vorugandi, global vice president, Blockchaim IDS, for establishing the company’s first Centre of Excellence in India at VIT campus. Underscoring the need for industry-academia collaboration, he urged the students to make the best of the new facility.

Mr. Aravind Voruganti said that the centre at VIT AP was the first one of the five Applied Blockchain Centres established as part of Bharat Blockchain University Industry Cluster (UIC) in alignment with the guidelines of the University Grants Commission. The centre was equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and would foster research and development projects.

Vice Chancellor S.V Kota Reddy said VIT-AP University had always been in the forefront in research works. 

Global Business Head of IDS Sunil Yadavalli, Trustee of VIT-Bhopal Ramani Balasundaram, Registrar Jagadish Chandra M, Dean SCOPE Pradeep Reddy, chair professor of Blockchain Centre of Excellence Prabha Selvaraj and others were present.

