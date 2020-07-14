Andhra Pradesh

Viswashanti Homam performed at Tirumala

Viswashanti Homam was on Tuesday observed at the Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetam to ward off the coronavirus pandemic and pray for universal good health.

The ritual was carried out amid chanting of Sudarsana, Astakshari and Dwadasakshari mantras by Vedic scholars in the presence of TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

With the day also coinciding with Aswini, priests recited extracts from all four Vedas, Divya Prabhandam, Venkatachala Mahatyam, Srimad Ramanayana, Sundarakanda, Pancharatra Agama Sastra and Durga Saptasthuti to invoke the blessings of Lord Venkateswara, and observed Poornahuti in the auspicious Bhoumaswina yogam.

Principal of the peetam Sri Kuppa Sivasubramanyam Avadhani and professor Sri Mohanrangacharyulu also addressed the Vedic students who took part in large numbers.

Jul 14, 2020

