Viswanath’s native village in Guntur district in a shock

February 03, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - GUNTUR

The demise of renowned film director K Viswanath came as a shock to the residents of of Pedapulivarru in Bhattiprolu mandal of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. Viswanath was born in the village and completed his elementary schooling there, however, his family later shifted to Vijayawada.

Amanchi Srujan Kumar, an archaka in Pedapulivarru village, said that Bala Tripura Sundari Devi temple located there was the family deity of the director. He said that on the fifth day of Dasara Navaratri every year, all the pujas would be done in the name of Viswanath’s family. He said that the residents felicitated Viswanath when he visited the village after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime achievement in films in 2017.

He said that about 20 days ago, Viswnath’s son visited the village and performed pujas. “Just hours before the death of Viswanath, his family members called up and asked to perform three days of pujas as his health was not good. But, unfortunate news came by midnight,” observed Mr. Srujan Kumar.

Kodamanchili Venkata Subba Rao, who was a classmate of Viswanath up to fifth standard, said the director used to call him frequently and speak on various issues.

Before leaving the village, Viswanath’s forefathers used to perform pujas at the temple as Sthanacharyulu. The temple was built hundreds of years ago and was later developed during the period of Raja Raja Narendrudu and others.

The director made some scenes of his film Saptapadi at Amaravati in the present Palnadu district.

Viswanath’s grandfather K. Kalahasti Lingam was a freedom fighter and the British government jailed him for supporting the freedom fighters and providing food to them during agitations. The villagers informed that, as a protest against the arrest, he did not take staple food at the time of lunch and restricted himself to just a coconut and jaggery.