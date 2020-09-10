Viswanatha Satyanarayana an embodimentof Indian culture, traditions: Venkaiah

VIJAYAWADA

10 September 2020 18:50 IST

Vice-President inaugurates 125th birth anniversary fete of literary genius

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has said that preserving and protecting the mother tongue, Indian culture, values and the environment will be the real tribute one could pay to the Telugu literary legend Viswanatha Satyanarayana.

Virtually inaugurating the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Kavi Samrat Viswanatha Satyanarayana, organised by Viswanatha Sahitya Peetham, Mr. Naidu described the literary genius as an embodiment of Indian culture and traditions.

Stating that Viswanatha Satyanarayana remains the first writer to impart a true Teluguness to the Ramayana, he recalled that Ramayana Kalpavruksham, the seminal work of Viswanatha had fetched him the Jnanpith Award.

Through his works, he had highlighted the importance of imparting learning in the mother tongue, preserving culture and protecting the nature, said the Vice-President.

Observing that imparting primary education in mother tongue would help in emotional and intellectual development of children, he asserted: “Children can learn education in a holistic manner when culture, language and traditions are integrated.”

Education policy

Pointing out that the New Education Policy-2020 has given priority to integrated education, the Vice-President stressed that the NEP-2020, at the same time, was designed to equip the students with skills and knowledge of international standards to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

The Vice-President also quoted Viswanatha as saying that with the maturity one gets from education in mother tongue, one can learn any language.

He said Viswanatha’s literary canvas was large comprising novels, critical works, poems, epics, plays, songs and verses, among others. Many leading Telugu literary personalities drew their inspiration from Viswanatha Satyanarayana, he added.

He said that Viswanatha’s works probably attracted the maximum research and study by young writers.

Former Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Mandali Budha Prasad, spiritual preacher Samavedam Shanmukha Sarma, president of Viswanatha Sahitya Peetham Viswanatha Satyanarayana, and other personalities attended the webinar.