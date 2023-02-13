ADVERTISEMENT

‘Viswanath deserves Padma Vibhushan award’ 

February 13, 2023 07:02 am | Updated February 12, 2023 11:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Kasinadhuni Viswanath

Abhiruchi Sahiti Samskritika Samstha organized a meeting in memory of film director K. Viswanath, who died on February 2, here on Sunday. 

The speakers, on the occasion, shared their association and experiences with Kasinadhuni Viswanath, popularly known as Kalatapasvi Viswanath. They said that he had been a guiding force in the Indian film industry and made films that have been recognized not only by the Indian film industry but also made a strong inkling on the world. 

Viswanath was accorded India’s highest film honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime achievement in cinema, they recalled.

They felt that Viswanath deserves to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan award.

Vijayawada former Mayor Jandhyala Shankar, expressing his regrets, said that states such as Tamil Nadu were at forefront in recognising the talent, art and culture. 

Successive governments in Andhra Pradesh have failed to recognize the services of Viswanath to the Telugu film industry. Undoubtedly, he deserves the Padma award, he said.

Former deputy speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad said that Viswanath was a down to earth person. 

He was a legendary director who made critically acclaimed films, but he brought recognition to Telugu culture and Indian arts and won laurels across the globe. 

Samiti honourary president M.C. Das, President Pulipaka Krishnaji, former MLC Ilapuram Venkaiah, and others spoke.

