Viswam students excel at Sainik entrance test

Students of Viswam Talent School, Tirupati, won several ranks in the entrance test for admission into Sainik Schools for the academic year 2021, the results of which were released on Sunday.

Students won first rank for six States. B.Mohan Reddy, T.G. Pothan Raju, S. Mohith, D. Srithik, M. Satyadeep, E. Jessica won the State-level first ranks for various schools. Similarly, 57 students including A. Yuva Satya Sai Reddy, Bhagat Vigneshwar, Y. Nikhil Vardhan Reddy, Y. Subhash Satwik, S. Rehan, V. Mokshit, Naman, Umesh Sai Chowdary, Jagat Kishore, Arihan Raghavendra, K. Vedant Reddy secured admission in Sainik Schools at Kalikiri, Korukonda, Kodagu, Bijapur, Bhubaneswar and Chandrapur.

“We have been training students for such national-level entrance tests for over three decades,” said Viswam educational group’s Director N. Viswanatha Reddy, while thanking the students’ parents for thinking beyond the possible.

Correspondent Tulasi N. Reddy and academic director N. Viswachandan Reddy were present.