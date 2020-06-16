‘Viswa Shanti’ Homam performed at Dharmagiri

Tirumala

16 June 2020 23:47 IST

The Sango Panga Astakshari Dwadasakshari Maha Sudarshana Viswa Shanti Homam was held at Veda Vignana Peetam here on Tuesday.

The ritual was held to ward off the effects of the coronavirus and ensure health and happiness across the world, priests said.

Thirumanjanam was held for Lord Sudarshana even as the ritual was conducted by a battery of Vedic scholars amid the chanting of Astakshari and Dwadasakshari maha mantras.

Chief priest Sri Venugopala Deekshitulu recalled the efforts of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in organising Dhanvantari Yagam, Chatruveda parayanam, Paramatmakkopanishad and Yoga Vasistyam in tandem and invoking the blessings of the Lord for universal peace and health during the pandemic.

TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and Officer on Special Duty P. Seshadri participated in the ceremony.