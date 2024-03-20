Visually-impaired students provided audio question papers in SSC exams

March 20, 2024 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash on March 19 (Tuesday) said that for the first time in the country, Andhra Pradesh provided audio question papers to the visually-impaired students appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations that started on March 18 (Monday).

In a statement, he said this year, 12 children with special needs are using the facility and it would be extended to all such children in the future.

He said in yet another first initiative, the State was allowing students who failed in the previous year’s exams to re-enrol as regular students. He said 1,125 re-enrolled students were writing their Class X exams this year in the State. “Their marks will be considered on a subject-wise basis, selecting the best of both years’ marks. We want to remove the distinction between students who failed and those who passed,” he said.

Referring to evaluation of the Intermediate answer scripts, he said 23,000 evaluators were engaged in the evaluation task that started in 25 district centers on March 18. The process will continue till April 4 and each evaluator will handle 30 answer scripts per day, contributing to the overall effort to assess around 60 lakh answer scripts, he informed.

On Tuesday, Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar inspected the AP SRM High School while the State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao visited the exam centre at Nirmala High School in Vijayawada to ensure that the exam was being conducted in a smooth way.

