Vistadome to be attached to Kirandul special train

The Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam daily special express, to be revived with effect from December 18, will be augmented with the available Vistadome coach and one sleeper class coach for the convenience of tourists. Additional stoppages have also been announced for the train.

It may be recalled that The Hindu had underlined the need to use the available Vistadome coach for the benefit of tourists and the need to secure five additional Vistadome coaches, as promised by Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi in September 2019, in these columns on December 14, 2020.

It was also suggested that the timings of the special train be advanced to ensure higher occupancy in the Vistadome coach during the return journey from Araku to Visakhapatnam.

Train 08514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul special express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 6.45 a.m. with effect from December 18 to January 20, to reach Kirandul on the same day at 8.45 p.m.

In the return direction, 08513 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam special express will leave Kirandul daily at 6 a.m. with effect from December 19 to January 21, 2021, to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the same day at 8.20 p.m.

Apart from the already announced stoppages, additional halts have been provided at Srugavarapukota, Borra Guhalu, Kotpar Road, Diilimili and Kaklur.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava appealed to all the passengers to strictly follow all the health protocols for a safe and comfortable journey.