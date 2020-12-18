Andhra Pradesh

Vistadome coach booking: train nos. changed

Tourists going to Araku, planning to book their tickets by the vistadome coach, being presently attached to train no. 08514/08513 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam special daily express, have to book their seats by giving the train no. as 08504 from Visakhapatnam and as train no.08503 in the return direction.

This is necessitated due to technical issues, according to an official release. Passengers are requested to note the change and book their tickets on vistadome coach with this train number.

