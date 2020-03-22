Visiting hours suspended at CRDA, ADC offices

As part of COVID prevention measures, the A.P. Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) has dispensed with the thumb-based biometric attendance system and prominently displayed dos and don’ts at the offices of the CRDA and the Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC).
Social distancing
According to an official release, social distancing is being maintained at workplaces and visiting hours have been suspended at the CRDA and ADC offices.
Besides, an assessment of foreign travels and meeting foreigners in the next 14 days was made for taking necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus. A sufficient number of sanitisers and hand wash liquid dispensers were arranged at the above offices and deep cleaning of all office premises was being done at regular intervals.
