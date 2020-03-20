‘Visit courts only in an emergency’

District court officials have asked the public not to attend courts until March 31 to prevent overcrowding as per a circular issued by the High Court Bar Association on Monday.
Association president G.M. Reddy said that circulars were put up on notice boards informing the public on adjournment dates.
District Legal Services Authority secretary S. Damodar Rao requested the advocates to inform their clients not to come to court unless there was an emergency. Bail hearings were taken up on Thursday.
Forum of Legal Professionals Kuppili Muralidhar said that efforts were being made to secure sanitisers and masks for the court staff and advocates with the cooperation of non-government organisations. The entire court complex wore a deserted look throughout the day on Thursday.
