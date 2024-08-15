ADVERTISEMENT

Vision document soon for Vizianagaram district: Minister Kondapalli Srinivas

Published - August 15, 2024 05:55 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Minister says that the government is committed to the overall development of the district by adopting the vision document

K Srinivasa Rao

Minister Kondapalli Srinivas giving away the appreciation certificate to I&PR Assistant Director Dunna Ramesh in Vizianagaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs, Kondaplli Srinivas, on August 15, Thursday, said that a vision document would be prepared very soon on the lines of the State Vision Document, to achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047.

After hoisting the Tricolour to mark the 78th Independence Day at the police grounds here, the Minister said that the government was committed to the overall development of the State and the district by adopting the action plan and the vision document.

He said that all the departments would be asked to have their own plans for speedy development of the district. Mr. Srinivas said that the government was keen to implement Super-Six schemes to the letter and spirit while referring to the successful implementation of the enhancement of social welfare pensions and their proper distribution.

He claimed that the government was extending full cooperation to farmers by supplying 43,598 quintals of paddy seeds and 19,941 metric tonnes of fertilizers in the present kharif season.

Along with Collector B.R. Ambedkar, he visited stalls established to highlight the achievements of various departments. He gave away appreciation certificates to meritorious officials and employees on the occasion. Cultural events organised at the premises enthralled everyone.

