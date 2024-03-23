Visible policing to be strengthened in rural areas of Chittoor district

March 23, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Visible policing has been strengthened in the rural areas of Chittoor district, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Joshua.

Speaking to the media, here on Saturday, the SP said that the randomisation of police personnel has been completed, and the optimal strength has been employed in all rural and urban police stations.

Between February 10 and March 10, a total of 120 police personnel, ranging from constables to assistant sub-inspectors, were sent to their respective police stations in rural areas of the district after cancelling their prior attachments. Similarly, over one hundred personnel who had completed five years of service in a single place were transferred to various Assembly constituencies within the district, Mr. Joshua said.

It was found that urban police stations had 50%-70% excess staff, while there was a severe shortage of police by over 70% in the rural areas. Thus, this drive was conducted to fill in the gaps in rural areas as it would aid in conducting the upcoming elections peacefully, he said.

Vigil on border checkposts

The SP added that an additional police force had been deployed at all 16 border checkposts with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to monitor the flow of liquor stock, besides keeping surveillance on ganja and other contraband materials.

As of now, four companies of paramilitary forces, including three CRPF and one Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), have reached Chittoor district. One company has been stationed at Kuppam, Palamaner, Chittoor, and Nagari, respectively. The forces will address the requirements of the neighbouring Assembly constituencies.

Additionally, a specially trained force from the Armed Reserve has been created and kept ready for action. In the coming weeks, Mr. Joshua expects more paramilitary companies to arrive.