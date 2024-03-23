GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visible policing to be strengthened in rural areas of Chittoor district

It was found that urban police stations had 50%-70% excess staff, while there was a severe shortage of police by over 70% in the rural areas, says SP P. Joshua

March 23, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Visible policing has been strengthened in the rural areas of Chittoor district, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Joshua.

Speaking to the media, here on Saturday, the SP said that the randomisation of police personnel has been completed, and the optimal strength has been employed in all rural and urban police stations.

Between February 10 and March 10, a total of 120 police personnel, ranging from constables to assistant sub-inspectors, were sent to their respective police stations in rural areas of the district after cancelling their prior attachments. Similarly, over one hundred personnel who had completed five years of service in a single place were transferred to various Assembly constituencies within the district, Mr. Joshua said.

It was found that urban police stations had 50%-70% excess staff, while there was a severe shortage of police by over 70% in the rural areas. Thus, this drive was conducted to fill in the gaps in rural areas as it would aid in conducting the upcoming elections peacefully, he said.

Vigil on border checkposts

The SP added that an additional police force had been deployed at all 16 border checkposts with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to monitor the flow of liquor stock, besides keeping surveillance on ganja and other contraband materials.

As of now, four companies of paramilitary forces, including three CRPF and one Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), have reached Chittoor district. One company has been stationed at Kuppam, Palamaner, Chittoor, and Nagari, respectively. The forces will address the requirements of the neighbouring Assembly constituencies.

Additionally, a specially trained force from the Armed Reserve has been created and kept ready for action. In the coming weeks, Mr. Joshua expects more paramilitary companies to arrive.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.