Visible policing helped bring down crime rate: Kurnool SP Krishnakanth

Kurnool SP said 33 murders were registered this year against 39 in 2022 and 45 attempt-to-murder cases registered this year against 86 in 2022, showing a significant decline.

December 29, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - KURNOOL

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Kurnool SP Krishnakanth. File

Kurnool SP Krishnakanth. File | Photo Credit: Photo Courtesy: https://kurnool.ap.gov.in

“A slew of tangible measures including visible policing, conduct of awareness programmes, enhanced vigil on anti-social elements and focus on conviction helped bring down the crime rate in the year 2023,” said Superintendent of Police (Kurnool) G. Krishnakanth.

Addressing the media in Kurnool on December 29 after a year-end crime review meeting, he said 33 murders were registered this year against 39 in 2022 and 45 attempt-to-murder cases registered this year against 86 in 2022, showing a significant decline.

Mr. Krishnakanth attributed the fall in dacoity and house-breaking incidents this year to the reorganisation of police beats, use of technology to document fingerprints, constant watch on notorious offenders and better coordination with their counterparts in neighbouring districts and States. “This greatly helped in zeroing in on criminals and also in recovery of stolen goods”, he added.

The ‘mobile recovery mela’ helped in restoring stolen mobile phones to their owners. The Department recovered as many as 6,719 mobile phones worth ₹14.61 crore. Victims can lodge their complaint at http:kurnoolpolice.in/mobiletheft with details of their lost mobile phones.

Similarly, the police cracked the whip on matka, cricket betting and gambling rackets by slapping 592 cases, arresting 1,833 persons and seizing cash to the tune of ₹1.51 crore during the year.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / crime / gangs & organised crime / police / Kurnool

