Vishwakarma Yojana will give fillip to fading fortunes of artisans: BJP Andhra Pradesh artisan cell

September 16, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State artisans’ cell president K. Bangaru Babu on Saturday said the Vishwakarma Yojana,being introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would give the much-needed succour to his community by facilitating loans at nominal interest rates and helping them in keeping alive their rich craftsmanship.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Babu said Mr. Modi would launch the scheme with an allocation of ₹13,000 crore on Sunday (September 17) on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. It is also Mr. Modi’s birthday. He exuded confidence that the scheme would give the artisans engaged in 18 types of crafts an opportunity to become entrepreneurs.

In Vijayawada, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagawanth Khuba would participate as the chief guest of the launch event at Railway Kalyana Mandapam. 

Mr. Bangaru Babu said the Centre would give the artisans identity cards so they can avail of the scheme benefits. They were hitherto being treated shabbily by banks.

BJP NTR District president A. Sriram, Vishwakarma Yojana Kausalya Yojana convener K. Raghava and artisans’ cell convener Hema Sundar were among those present.

