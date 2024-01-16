January 16, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - TIRUPATI

VISVAS, a global foundation that is functioning in 67 countries with one lakh devotees in its fold, has announced to conduct a Vishnu Sahasranamam camp in Tirupati from January 20 to 26.

The programme will be organised at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama in Vinayaka Nagar in the presence of Navajeevan Foundation president K. Sridhar Acharya, TTD DSP (Vigilance) G. Bali Reddy, Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishat secretary D.V.G.A. Somayajulu, TTD’s Chief Audit Officer Sesha Sailendra and Ramakrishna Mission secretary Swami Sukritananda.

The camp will run from 8 a.m. to 8p.m. during which discourses, Q&A for students, yoga sessions, pranayama and meditation among others would be organised.

“100 crore Vishna Naamas will be completed by chanting 10 lakh avartis by the VISVAS devotees across the world, marking the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The mass chanting has already begun on January 7,” said T.J. Sridharan, founder and managing trustee of VISVAS.

