‘Vishnu Nivasam’ complex to be made available for devotees from tomorrow

TIRUPATI

09 September 2021 23:16 IST

The facility was converted into a COVID Care Centre in the wake of pandemic

‘Vishnu Nivasam’, the mammoth pilgrim complex run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the heart of the city, will resume operation from Saturday (September 11).

The building is at a stone’s throw away from the railway station and walkable from the APSRTC central bus station, making it the most preferred by the devotees arriving in the pilgrim city.

The TTD had handed over the ‘Vishnu Nivasam’ to the Chittoor district administration during the first wave of coronavirus pandemic and the facility has been serving as a COVID Care Centre till recently.

Allotment of rooms remained suspended for a long and there is a semblance of action at the sprawling campus as Tirumala-bound crowd started picking up. TTD Joint Executive Sada Bhargavi, who inspected the facility on Thursday, asked the officials to ensure cleaning, sanitation and strict adherence to the COVID-29 guidelines before allotting the rooms.

Ms. Bhargavi asked the engineering officials to erect signboards on every floor near the lift, highlighting the details on the temples nearby. The TTD is operating buses to the local temples from the Srinivasam Rest House.

Online booking

The TTD’s in-house Information Technology wing has been told to reserve 50% of the rooms for online booking and the rest to walk-in guests from Saturday. Ms. Bhargavi also visited the second and third choultry located on the other side of the railway station and asked the officials concerned to maintain hygiene on the premises.

TTD Executive Engineers Krishna Reddy, Sumathi, Senior Medical Officer Kusuma and Assistant Executive Officer Sita Mahalakshmi accompanied Ms. Bhargavi during her inspection.