Andhra Pradesh

Vishnu Kumar Raju under house arrest

BJP leader and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has been placed under house arrest at Seethammadhara here on Thursday, as he reportedly planned to participate in a protest at Antarvedi.

Dwaraka police station circle inspector served a notice on him, saying that he had credible information that Mr. Raju along with the BJP cadre, was planning to visit Antarvedi to participate in the protest, which could lead to law and order problems and violation of prohibitory orders as Section 30 of the AP Police Act and Section 144 Cr. PC were in force in Amalapuram.

The inspector noted that the BJP leader was being arrested under Section 151 of the Cr. PC.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2020 11:04:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vishnu-kumar-raju-under-house-arrest/article32633837.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story