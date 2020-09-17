Vishnu Kumar Raju under house arrest

BJP leader and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has been placed under house arrest at Seethammadhara here on Thursday, as he reportedly planned to participate in a protest at Antarvedi.

Dwaraka police station circle inspector served a notice on him, saying that he had credible information that Mr. Raju along with the BJP cadre, was planning to visit Antarvedi to participate in the protest, which could lead to law and order problems and violation of prohibitory orders as Section 30 of the AP Police Act and Section 144 Cr. PC were in force in Amalapuram.

The inspector noted that the BJP leader was being arrested under Section 151 of the Cr. PC.