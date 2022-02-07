Vishnu decries different stands over ticket prices in A.P., TS

Vishnu Manchu, MAA president

Movie Artistes’ Association (MAA) president and actor Vishnu Manchu on Monday decried the different stands on movie ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Calling for a debate on the issue, Mr. Vishnu said that MAA would soon chalk out an action plan in association with the Film Chamber of Commerce and pursue the matter with the governments of both States.

He told the media here that while there was an objection to the hike in ticket prices in Telangana, they were against the reduction of the prices in Andhra Pradesh. “Instead of pursuing these vital issues as an individual, I would like to go collectively with the stakeholders of the entire film industry. I hope the Chamber of Commerce would take the lead in this matter. I am also sure that an amicable solution would be found soon in both States,” he said.

When asked about the meeting of actor Chiranjeevi with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy recently, Mr. Vishnu said that “it could have been a personal meeting” and did not reflect the view of MAA.

He said that several artistes were facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have a lot of plans to address their issues. Already, we have come out with health insurance plans for the members,” Mr. Vishnu said.